‘Shameless’ Renewed for Eighth Season by Showtime

Following the season seven finale, Showtime has ordered an eighth season for dark comedy Shameless. Production for the new season’s 12 episodes will start in 2017.

David Nevins, Showtime Networks president and CEO, made the announcement.

Created by Paul Abbott and developed for U.S. television by John Wells, Shameless follows the ne’er do well Gallagher clan around the scuzzy side of Chicago. William H. Macy plays the boozy patriarch and Emmy Rossum plays his daughter.

The show is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Season seven was executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Christopher Chulack, Krista Vernoff, Etan Frankel and Sheila Callaghan.

Showtime is part of CBS Corp.