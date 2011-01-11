'Shameless' Opens as Showtime's Top Drama Series Debut in Seven Years

On what the network billed as its biggest weekend ever, Shameless became Showtime's top original drama series premiere in seven years.

Shameless,

which stars William H. Macy as a hard-drinking, working class patriarch

of the dysfunctional, yet tight Gallagher family in Chicago, averaged

982,000 watchers in its Jan. 9 debut at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen.

That was Showtime's best start for a drama since the premiere of Dead Like Me,

which pulled in some 1.11 million viewers back in 2003, and

outperformed the debuts of such notable, long-running dramas on

thenetwork as lesbian show The L Word (936,000 in 2004), period piece The Tudors (869,000 in 2007) and serial killer program Dexter (603,000 in 2006).

Adding another 300,000-plus viewers in the hour immediately following, Shameless,

which also stars Emmy Rossum, as the Gallagher clan's eldest daughter

who keeps the home afloat, pulled in some 1.3 million watchers.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com