‘Shameless’ Moves to Comedy Category for 2014 Emmys

Showtime’s Shameless will switch to the comedy categories for 2014 Emmy consideration, the pay cabler confirmed Tuesday. The series had competed in the drama categories in the last three seasons.

The Television Academy has approved the request for the category switch, which was made by Shameless showrunner and executive producer John Wells.

Shameless has earned three Emmy nominations since its premiere in 2011–all three going to Joan Cusack in the category of outstanding guest actress in a drama series. The show has never been nominated in the best drama series category or in any of the core acting categories.

The fourth season of Shameless is currently airing on Showtime.