'Shameless,' 'House of Lies' Post Best Finale Ratings

Showtime's Shameless and House of Lies delivered their best season finale ratings Sunday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Shameless' Season 4 finale drew 1.93 million viewers in its initial 9 p.m. broadcast. Overall for Sunday night, the episode drew 2.83 million viewers—its best overall number, up 18% from the previous high, the Season 3 finale.

House of Lies drew 731,000 viewers at 10 p.m. and 1.4 million viewers overall Sunday night with its Season 3 finale, besting the Season 2 finale by 17%.