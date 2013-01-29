'Shameless,' 'House of Lies, 'Californication' Renewed by Showtime

Showtime on Tuesday renewed its midseason trio of Shameless,

House of Lies and Californication for new seasons.





Viewership is up for the series, as Shameless has

improved 22% over last season, averaging 5.4 million weekly viewers across

platforms; Californication has risen 21% to average 3.1 million weekly

viewers and sophomore comedy House of Lies is up 10% year-over-year with

3.2 million weekly viewers.





Each series returned to series-high viewership for their

Jan. 13 premieres.





"Californication, House of Lies, and Shameless

possess highly distinctive comedic voices, and given that all three continue to

grow their audience season after season -- the pick-up decision was easy,"

said David Nevins, president of entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "I

am incredibly excited to see what each of these series has in store for their

next seasons."