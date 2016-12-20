‘Shameless’ Finale Represents Season High

The season seven finale of Showtime series Shameless put up its season high with 1.72 million viewers at 9 p.m., up 38% over the season seven premiere and 5% greater than the season six finale.

Showtime noted that the Shameless finale Dec. 18 is its most watched show in 2016.

Shameless, a dark comedy-drama about a hapless family on the wrong side of the tracks in Chicago, was recently renewed for season eight. William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum star.

Created by Paul Abbott and developed for U.S. television by John Wells, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Season seven was executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Christopher Chulack, Krista Vernoff, Etan Frankel and Sheila Callaghan.

With delayed viewing factored in, Showtime said Shameless is averaging 5.8 million viewers per week this season, its highest rated season yet.

Showtime also noted that The Affair is averaging 3.5 million weekly viewers.