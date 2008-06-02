Sex and the City Tops Weekend Box Office

Sex and the City, the cinematic incarnation of the hit HBO series, blew the doors off the box office this weekend, earning nearly $56 million in three days of release and nabbing the weekend's top spot.

New Line Cinema's feature tale of love and labels was a smash among women, many of whom lined up to see the film the day it opened. Earning $28 million -- about one-half of its overall weekend take -- Friday, it went on to top Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which suffered more than a 50% drop-off.

The numbers proved that the film appealed to a broader audience than the relatively small slice that tuned into the television show.

The success of the film -- the first contemporary HBO show to be turned into a movie -- raises the possibility of both a Sex sequel and even feature versions of other defunct shows.