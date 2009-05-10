Severe Storm Brings Down TV Tower in Joplin, Mo.

Filed at 11:54 a.m. EST on May 11, 2009

A section of the television tower at KSNF Joplin (Mo.) measuring more than fifty feet collapsed Friday morning in severe weather, damaging part of the station and causing two of Joplin's three local TV stations to go without signals due to the power outage.

The collapse knocked out power at KSNF and its sister station KODE. It also damaged several area homes and crushed a vehicle, according to The Joplin Globe.

High winds last Friday also took down a number of power lines in the area, leaving 83,000 Empire District Electric meters off-line.

The tower collapse caused no injuries.