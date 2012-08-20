SettingCoverage Apart at Crowded Conventions

Mitt

Romney may have already announced his vice-presidential pick in Paul Ryan, but

TV news producers are betting on plenty of other stories coming out of the

Republican National Convention Aug. 27-30 in Tampa, Fla., and Democratic

National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. Sept. 4-6.

With

every news network planning a presence and dozens of anchors heading south,

viewers (many of whom will be tuning into the presidential race for the first

time, producers say) will have no shortage of options. While networks are

keeping specific details close to the vest, we asked several what will

distinguish their coverage in 2012:

ABC

News will leverage its partnerships with Yahoo and Univision through 30 hours

of anchored live-stream coverage on ABC News Digital and Yahoo platforms and

tapping contributions from Univision anchors Jorge Ramos and Maria Elena

Salinas on the Latino vote. "I'm confident we will reach millions more people

in ways other than television," says Marc Burstein, senior executive producer

of ABC News special events.

CBS

News will bring the same sensibility to its convention coverage as it does to

its other newscasts. "We intend on being a very serious broadcast that has

value added to it," says Susan Zirinsky, who will executive-produce the

coverage alongside Al Ortiz, EP of special events. Scott Pelley will anchor the

on-air coverage as well as nightly Webcasts before and after the broadcast.

NBC

News will draw on the networks and platforms of the NBCUniversal family, like

Hispanic-targeted Telemundo, the business perspective of CNBC and African

American site theGrio, giving NBC's coverage a breadth from "journalists whose

focus are those things," says senior VP of NBC News special Mark Lukasiewicz.

CNN

will have all hands on deck, sending 19 on-airs to one or both of the

conventions, which will be covered in every hour of the network's schedule.

This year it will turn its CNN

Gril into a broadcast facility; programs will originate from there when

nothing is happening in the convention halls. "It will in many ways be an after-party

program to talk about the day's proceedings," says Sam Feist, CNN Washington

bureau chief and senior VP.

MSNBC

will treat the conventions as a national event, sending a group of its anchors

to the host cities and broadcasting a split primetime show from the sports

studio at 30 Rock in New York to take advantage of the better technology it

offers. In addition to Tampa and Charlotte, the net will focus coverage on the

key states for the general election like Ohio, Virginia, Colorado and

Wisconsin. "We're going to be flexible," says MSNBC president Phil Griffin. If

we need to send somebody to Wisconsin, we'll be there. This is a national

convention."

Current

TV, who won't be sending any of its primetime hosts to the conventions, will

instead look to distinguish its coverage by tapping its user-generated roots

and going "deeper into a social media experience than anybody has done on

television yet," says Current TV president David Bohrman.

Fox

News had not announced its convention coverage plans as of press time and did

not respond to an interview request.