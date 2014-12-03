UP Sets First Scripted Series

UP has commissioned its first original scripted series, The Ties That Bind, the network said Wednesday.

The hybrid police procedural/family drama will revolve around the professional and personal life of police detective Allison Manchester, said network officials. Sheryl J. Anderson (Charmed, The Town that Came A-Courtin) will serve as executive producer of the 10-episode series along with Stan Spry (The Town that Came A-Courtin, A Place in the Sun).

Ties That Bind will be produced by Cartel Entertainment and will begin production in February with a series premiere in summer 2015.

