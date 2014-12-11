Seth Rogen, Kendrick Lamar Among ‘Colbert Report’s Final Guests

With Stephen Colbert set to end The Colbert Report on Dec. 18, the Comedy Central show has announced the guests for the final week of its nine-year run.

On Monday, Dec. 15, Seth Rogen will appear promoting his new film The Interview, followed by a musical performance and interview with Kendrick Lamar on Dec. 16. The next day, author Phil Klay will sit down to talk about his book Redeployment, for which he won the 2014 National Book Award for Fiction. On The Report’s final show on Thursday, Dec. 18, the guest will be Colbert’s colleague and lifelong friend, Grimmy.

“Our last week of shows are going to be really special, just like every other week,” said Colbert in a statement.

Comedy Central will also bid farewell to the landmark show by airing a marathon of classic episodes from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. ET/PT on Dec. 18. The Colbert Report airs at 11:30 p.m.