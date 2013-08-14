Seth Myers To Host Ad Council Dinner

Seth Myers of Saturday Night Live fame now has a Wednesday Night Live gig.

The Ad Council has recruited him to host its 60th Annual Public Service Award Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York Nov. 20. The event is honoring AOL Chairman Tim Armstrong.

The dinner raises funds for the Ad Council's mission of spreading the word about critical issues, from drunk driving prevention to recycling to fire safety.

Last year, the event raised $3.4 million in support of the council's 50 national public service campaigns. This year's dinner will be chaired by BET Networks Chairwoman and CEO Debra Lee, newly named chair of the Ad Council board of directors.