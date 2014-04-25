Seth Meyers to Host Emmys

Seth Meyers will host the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, NBC and the Television Academy announced Thursday.

Veteran producer Don Mischer will executive produce the live NBC broadcast Aug. 25 from the Nokia Theatre.

Meyers, host of the network’s Late Night, follows in the footsteps of Tonight Show host and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Jimmy Fallon, who emceed the event in 2010, the last time the Emmys were broadcast on NBC. Fallon was at the time a year and a half into his own run as Late Night host.

“Seth’s expertise and ease in front of a live audience during his time at SNL, as well as his comedic brilliance both as a writer and in front of the camera on SNL and Late Night, makes him the perfect choice to host the Emmys,” said Paul Telegdy, president, late night and alternative programming, NBC Entertainment. “Plus, with Don’s vast experience at putting these type of big productions together, we’ll be in great hands.”

Mischer is a longtime producer and director of live television events. He most recently produced the 2011 and 2012 Academy Awards.