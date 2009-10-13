Seth MacFarlane Set For Variety Special

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is stepping in front of the camera to star in a variety special for the Fox Network next month.

MacFarlane will partner with thesp Alex Borstein - the voice of Family Guy matriarch Lois - for Family Guy Presents: Seth and Alex’s Almost Live Comedy Show, set to air Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 p.m.

The comedy show, based on the Family Guy Live showcases that MacFarlane and Borstein have staged throughout the country, is part of a marketing deal that Fox Entertainment Group sales unit Fox One has struck with Microsoft.

Instead of commercial breaks, Almost Live Comedy Show (which is a working title) will air for a full 30 minutes - but with marketing messages throughout the program for Microsoft’s new Windows 7 operating system.

MacFarlane and Borstein are working with Microsoft agencies Universal McCann and Crispin, Porter and Bogusky to write and produce the messages that they’ll recite in between the special’s animated and live-action performances.

