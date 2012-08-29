Seth MacFarlane to Open 'SNL's 38th Season

Seth MacFarlane will host the season premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live on Sept. 15.

This will be the Family Guy, American Dad and The Cleveland Show creator's first turn at hosting the long-running late-night sketch show. He will be joined by musical guest Frank Ocean, also making his debut appearance.

Other early-season host/musical guest combos announced were Joseph Gordon-Levitt/Mumford & Sons on Sept. 22 and Daniel Craig/Muse on Oct. 6.