Seth MacFarlane Joins Cast of ‘Loudest Voice in the Room’

Seth MacFarlane has joined the cast of The Loudest Voice in the Room, Showtime’s limited series about Fox News founder Roger Ailes. MacFarlane, creator of Fox programs Family Guy and The Orville, will play Brian Lewis, former Fox News PR chief and Ailes confidante.

In June, MacFarlane tweeted that he is “embarrassed to work for” Fox after Fox News host Tucker Carlson bashed the mainstream media.

Sienna Miller will play Ailes’ wife Beth. Simon McBurney will play Rupert Murdoch. Annabelle Wallis takes the role of Laurie Luhn, who rose to head of booking at Fox News.

The series is based on the book The Loudest Voice in the Room, by Gabriel Sherman.

Russell Crowe, who is executive producing the project, plays Ailes and Naomi Watts plays Gretchen Carlson.

Production is set to begin next month in New York.