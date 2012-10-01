Seth MacFarlane to Host 85th Academy Awards

Seth MacFarlane will host the 85th Annual Academy Awards, the show's producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron announced Monday.

The annual telecast will take place Feb. 24 and air live on ABC.

"We are thrilled to have Seth MacFarlane host the Oscars. His performing skills blend perfectly with our ideas for making the show entertaining and fresh," said Zadan and Meron. "He will be the consummate host, and we are so happy to be working with him."

MacFarlane, who created Fox's Family Guy, American Dad and The Cleveland Show, hosted the season premiere of NBC's Saturday Night Live two weeks ago.

"It's truly an overwhelming privilege to be asked to host the Oscars," added MacFarlane. "My thoughts upon hearing the news were, one, I will do my utmost to live up to the high standards set forth by my predecessors; and two, I hope they don't find out I hosted the Charlie Sheen roast."