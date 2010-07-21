Seth MacFarlane to Head Comedy Central's Roast of 'The Hoff'

Comedy Central's upcoming roast of "The Hoff" will be a family affair of

sorts.Family Guy auteur Seth MacFarlane will serve as the

roast master of roastee David Hasselhoff, which will tape at Sony

Studios in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.The Comedy

Central Roast of David Hasselhoff is slated to air Sunday,

Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. (ET/PT).

This year's roasters include Pamela

Anderson, Whitney Cummings, Greg Giraldo, George Hamilton, Hulk Hogan,

Lisa Lampanelli, Jeffrey Ross and Jerry Springer. Additional roasters

and talent will be in attendance.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com

