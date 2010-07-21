Seth MacFarlane to Head Comedy Central's Roast of 'The Hoff'
Comedy Central's upcoming roast of "The Hoff" will be a family affair of
sorts.Family Guy auteur Seth MacFarlane will serve as the
roast master of roastee David Hasselhoff, which will tape at Sony
Studios in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.The Comedy
Central Roast of David Hasselhoff is slated to air Sunday,
Aug. 15 at 10 p.m. (ET/PT).
This year's roasters include Pamela
Anderson, Whitney Cummings, Greg Giraldo, George Hamilton, Hulk Hogan,
Lisa Lampanelli, Jeffrey Ross and Jerry Springer. Additional roasters
and talent will be in attendance.
