Sesame Workshop Brings Lobbyist Dunn In-House

Sesame Workshop brought lobbyist Aura Kenny Dunn in-house.

Dunn, who had been handling legislative affairs for the educational kids’ producer as an executive with The Greystone Group, was named assistant vice president, government affairs, reporting to Myung Kang-Huneke, VP and general counsel. She will be in charge of federal policy and funding issues.

Dunn is a former staffer for Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) on the Senate Appropriations Committee.