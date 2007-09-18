Sesame Street Takes Podcast Road

Can you tell me how to get to the Sesame Street Podcast!? Sesame Workshop can.

A weekly video podcast based on the award-winning preschool series is now available via iTunes or Sesame Workshop’s Web site.

Each five minute episode -- newly created for the podcast -- will feature scenes from current and past Sesame Street seasons, as well as animation and live action films, Sesame Workshop said.

The first podcasts will focus on a new Sesame Street segment, "What's the Word on the Street," with people -- and animals -- defining a word of the week: "predicament" and "squid," for example.

“In previous research, Sesame Workshop has learned that parents are eager to have portable educational media content that they can use with their young children at any time and wherever they might be -- helping to fill time on a car ride or while waiting in line at the grocery store while building children's literacy skills at the same time,” said Glenda Revelle, vice president for research and creative development, digital media at Sesame Workshop, in a statement.