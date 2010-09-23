Sesame Street Pulls Perry Segment

Sesame

Workshop has decided not to air a parody featuring Katy Perry after

complaints that her costume was too revealing following the segment's

preview on YouTube. But the workshop wants fans to know

they will still be able to see it.

"Sesame

Street has a long history of working with celebrities across all genres,

including athletes, actors, musicians and artists," said show producer

Sesame Workshop in a statement.

"Sesame

Street has always been written on two levels, for the child and adult.

We use parodies and celebrity segments to interest adults in the show

because we know that a child learns best when co-viewing

with a parent or care-giver. We also value our viewer's opinions and

particularly those of parents. In light of the feedback we've received

on the Katy Perry music video which was released on YouTube only, we

have decided we will not air the segment on the

television broadcast of Sesame Street, which is aimed at preschoolers.

But it added that: "Katy Perry fans will still be able to view the video on

www.katyperry.com."