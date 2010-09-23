Sesame Street Pulls Perry Segment
Sesame
Workshop has decided not to air a parody featuring Katy Perry after
complaints that her costume was too revealing following the segment's
preview on YouTube. But the workshop wants fans to know
they will still be able to see it.
"Sesame
Street has a long history of working with celebrities across all genres,
including athletes, actors, musicians and artists," said show producer
Sesame Workshop in a statement.
"Sesame
Street has always been written on two levels, for the child and adult.
We use parodies and celebrity segments to interest adults in the show
because we know that a child learns best when co-viewing
with a parent or care-giver. We also value our viewer's opinions and
particularly those of parents. In light of the feedback we've received
on the Katy Perry music video which was released on YouTube only, we
have decided we will not air the segment on the
television broadcast of Sesame Street, which is aimed at preschoolers.
But it added that: "Katy Perry fans will still be able to view the video on
www.katyperry.com."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.