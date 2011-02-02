‘Seriously Funny Kids,' ‘One Born Every Minute' Have Solid Premieres
The Tuesday premieres of Seriously Funny Kids and One Born Every Minute posted triple digit growth vs. their February 2010 time period averages, the network said Wednesday.
Docu-drama One Born Every Minute bowed at 10 p.m. as the network's most-watched unscripted series debut with adults 18-49 and women 18-49 in over a year, according to Nielsen. The show averaged 740,000 A18-49 viewers and 577,000 W18-49 viewers, up 133% and 159%, respectively, from that time period last February. The series was also up 26% with total viewers at 1.2 million.
At 9:00 p.m., the Heidi Klum-hosted Seriously Funny Kids was up 97% with A18-49, averaging 582,000 viewers in the demo. It also drew 464,000 W18-49 viewers, up 118% from February 2010 and 1.1 million total viewers, up 26%.
