September Films Snags Cable Series Orders

September Films USA says it has gotten production orders for two U.S. cable series worth $8.8 million.

September got order for another flight (22 hour episodes) of Bridezillas on WE and 13 episodes of new series, The Exterminators, which debuts in early 2009 on A&E according to September. That show follows the bug-battling exploits of Louisiana pest control company Vexcon, and its colorful boss Billy Bretherton, has been featured on Discovery's Dirty Jobs.

It will be the sixth season of Bridezillas. The new episodes are scheduled to launch in June 2009. September will also produce a season five highlights special for the channel.

September Films USA is the U.S. arm of the September Films, DCD Media's independent studio.