Senate (Slightly) Delays Retrans Hearing

The Senate Communications Subcommittee announced late Tuesday it was delaying the start of its Nov. 17 retransmission consent hearing, but only by a half hour.

The hearing had been scheduled for 2:30 p.m., but was moved to 3 p.m. the committee said in an e-mail. No word on why there was a delay, but a committee source said the move was due to a scheduling conflict. A source familiar with the move said it was due to a Democratic caucus meeting with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.).

As a result, C-SPAN will have to adjust its streaming schedule. The public affairs network plans to carry the hearing live on its Website (www.c-span.org), it announced in an e-mail late Tuesday.