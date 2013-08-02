Senate Confirms Five CPB Board Members

The Senate has shown how fast it can move on nominees if it

wants to.

The Senate Thursday voted to approve the nominations of five

members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting board of directors, only a

couple of days after their approval in the Senate Commerce Committee. Those

five were part of a group of nine nominees voted out of the committee July 30

that included FCC chair nominee Tom Wheeler.

The CPB board members confirmed by the Senate were Dr.

Jannette Dates, Bruce Ramer, Dr. Brent Nelson, Howard Husock and Lori Gilbert.

Dates is a professor at Howard University School of

Communications; Ramer, who was renominated, is an entertainment and media

attorney; Nelson is a professor of political science at Furman; Husock is VP at

the Manhattan Institute; Gilbert, also a returning board member, is news

director at KENV-TV and KELK(AM), Elko, Nev.

CPB is a nonprofit corporation created by

Congress to oversee the federal government funding of noncommercial TV and

radio.