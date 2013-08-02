Senate Confirms Five CPB Board Members
The Senate has shown how fast it can move on nominees if it
wants to.
The Senate Thursday voted to approve the nominations of five
members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting board of directors, only a
couple of days after their approval in the Senate Commerce Committee. Those
five were part of a group of nine nominees voted out of the committee July 30
that included FCC chair nominee Tom Wheeler.
The CPB board members confirmed by the Senate were Dr.
Jannette Dates, Bruce Ramer, Dr. Brent Nelson, Howard Husock and Lori Gilbert.
Dates is a professor at Howard University School of
Communications; Ramer, who was renominated, is an entertainment and media
attorney; Nelson is a professor of political science at Furman; Husock is VP at
the Manhattan Institute; Gilbert, also a returning board member, is news
director at KENV-TV and KELK(AM), Elko, Nev.
CPB is a nonprofit corporation created by
Congress to oversee the federal government funding of noncommercial TV and
radio.
