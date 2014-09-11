Senate Confirms CPB Board Members

The Senate Thursday approved the nominations of three members to the board of directors of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

CPB is the independent agency, created by Congress, to oversee government support for noncommercial media. That funding is the single biggest source of funding to noncom TV and radio stations, though the majority of funding comes from viewers and corporate underwriters.

Nominees confirmed were David Arroyo, senior VP for legal affairs at Scripps Network Interactive, whose term expires in 2016; Dr. Judith Davenport, a retired dentist and cofounder of the Sheridan Broadcasting Corp., for a term expiring in 2020; and Elizabeth Sembler, a returning member, who is an educator from Clearwater, Fla., and on the board of WEDU-TV. She is also a past board member of the Association of Public Television Stations.