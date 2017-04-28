Sena Fitzmaurice Named Senior VP of Government Communications at Comcast

Sena Fitzmaurice, head of government affairs communications for Comcast, has been name senior VP of government communications.

She will continue to report to D'Arcy Rudnay, executive VP and chief communications officer.

“Sena is an exceptional leader who has done a tremendous job shaping our communications in a complex and evolving political environment,” said David Cohen, senior executive VP and chief diversity officer for the company. “She has been at the forefront of many of Comcast’s major initiatives and regulatory activities, conveying our company’s policy positions and driving our proactive messaging in Washington, D.C. This promotion is a reflection of her terrific work.”

Fitzmaurice joined Comcast in 2006 and before that was a principal in Wexler & Walker Public Policy Associates.