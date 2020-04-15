Semcasting Integrates With SpringServe to Target CTV

Semcasting said it has made a deal to integrate its IP targeting technology with SpringServe video ad serving platform, enabling improved targeting in the fast-growing connected TV advertising category.

Without using cookies Semcasting’s ID resolution match rate average 85% in minutes, more than double cookie-based systems, allowing marketers to address specific over-the-top audiences and attribute campaign results.

“SpringServe is proving to be one of the fastest-growing ad servers in the CTV space and by integrating with Semcasting, CTV audience targeting will be even more seamless,” said Ian Tattenham, VP of partner development with Semcasting. “Our longtime commitment to cookie-free audience targeting is destined to disrupt the identity resolution space with a higher reach and quicker time to market.”

SpringServe also helps video content creators control their inventory, allowing them to dedicate more resources to talent and scale their CTV and OTT offerings.

“Today, it is expensive and time-consuming for publishers to manage the different technologies for each streaming network,” said Joseph Hirsch, CEO of SpringServe. “Our goal is to give publishers, broadcasters, and developers a highly sophisticated tool to educate and empower through the SpringServe CTV ecosystem. This partnership with Semcasting helps us achieve an important part of that goal by offering better targeting with Semcasting’s patented and cookie-free methodology.”