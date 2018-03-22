Selzer Named CMT Senior VP of Program Development

Morgan Selzer has been promoted to senior VP of development at CMT, starting immediately. She will continue to report to Keith Cox, president of development for CMT, Paramount Network and TV Land.

In her new role, Selzer will lead all facets of development strategy for CMT. She is based in Los Angeles with frequent travel to Nashville.

“Morgan is a seasoned and savvy development executive who crafts compelling stories across multiple formats and genres,” said Cox. “During her tenure at CMT, she’s delivered the network’s biggest hits and has a clear, creative vision to elevate the brand to new creative heights.”

Selzer came on board at CMT as VP of development in 2014, and launched Nashville, Party Down South and I Love Kellie Pickler, among other series. She is now overseeing production of the final season of Nashville, as well as Music City and Wife Swap.

CMT is part of Viacom.

Before joining CMT, Morgan was director of development at Style Network.