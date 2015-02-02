'Selma' Director Ava DuVernay Creating Drama for OWN

Selma director Ava DuVernay will create a drama for OWN adapted from the novel Queen Sugar.

Oprah Winfrey, OWN’s CEO and chief creative officer, will executive produce the project and have a recurring role in the drama. DuVernay will write, direct and executive produce the project, which is the director’s first foray into television.

Based on Natalie Baszile’s novel, the series will follows a woman who leaves her upscale Los Angeles lifestyle behind to claim an inheritance from her recently departed father — an 800-acre sugar cane farm in Louisiana.

Selma garnered a pair of Oscar nominations: one for Best Picture and one for Best Original Song.