‘Seinfeld’ Stars Reminisce in Benefit For Texas Democrats

Stars of Seinfeld, including creator Larry David and cast members Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, are taking part in the “Fundraiser About Something” livestream Oct. 23, discussing their favorite Seinfeld episodes and sharing stories from behind the scenes.

Seth Meyers, host of Late Night With Seth Meyers, hosts the event.

“Jason Alexander, Larry David and I are going to sit around and shoot the shit,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a video she shared on social media.

The event is a fundraiser for the Texas Democratic Party. “With their off the charts early voter turnout, Texas Democrats are making us all believe that Texas can turn blue,” said Louis-Dreyfus. “Polls are virtually tied for races up and down the ballot and we’re gonna need your help to make it really happen.”

The Texas Democratic Party invites Seinfeld fans to “chip in any amount to join the Seinfeld stars as they share hilarious behind-the-scenes stories about their favorite episodes! Trump cannot win without Texas. Polls are virtually tied, and anything you donate will be immediately put to work to turn Texas blue.”

The party said most are giving $38 in a nod to Texas’s 38 electoral votes.

Jerry Seinfeld and Michael Richards are not scheduled to appear in the event. Louis-Dreyfus hinted at “a special guest or two,” quipping about Bruce Springsteen and the Pope.

The livestream happens at 7 p.m. CT Friday.

Louis-Dreyfus took part in a Veep livestream event earlier this month that was a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. The cast and director of This Is Spinal Tap held one for Pennsylvania Democrats.