Seinfeld, Crackle to Launch New Video Vignette Series

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has again partnered with OTT service Crackle to develop a series of vignettes tied to his Emmy-nominated digital series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

The vignettes, dubbed Single Shot, are two-minute shorts featuring Seinfeld and past guests of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee discussing one specific topic. The first episode of the series titled Donuts features such comedians as Tina Fey, Sarah Silverman and Brian Regan discussing popular fried dough confections, according to Crackle officials.

The episodes from Single Shot include both previously aired footage from Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee as well as additional, never-before-seen footage, said company officials.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.