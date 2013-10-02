SEGA to Produce New Sonic the Hedgehog Series for Cartoon Network

Sonic the Hedgehog is returning to TV. SEGA announced Wednesday that will coproduce a new CG-animated series based on the iconic blue hedgehog.

Sonic Boom (working title) will premiere on Cartoon Network in the U.S. next fall, as well as Canal J and Gulli in France. A global rollout of the series is expected to follow. The initial order is for 52 11-minute episodes.

SEGA will coproduce with Genao Productions. Evan Baily, Donna Friedman Meir and Jane McGregor will executive producer for SEGA, while Sandrine Nguyen and Boris Hertzog will EP for Genao.

"Sonic is the star of the SEGA universe and the stage is now set for him to shine like never before. By teaming up with world-class partners in television animation like Cartoon Network, Genao Productions and Gulli, we're ensuring that the Sonic legacy will be introduced to a new generation of children across the globe," said Hiroyuki Miyazaki, SEGA's chief content officer for Sonic.

Created in 1991, Sonic the Headgehog has appeared in over 70 video games and four TV series.