Seeso Greenlights Season Two of Wyatt Cenac Variety Show

Comedy platform Seeso has ordered a second season of Night Train With Wyatt Cenac, a mix of standup and music. Hosted by Cenac in Brooklyn, Night Train features performances from comics such as Chris Gethard, Jonah Ray, Brooks Wheelan and Janelle James.

The first season featured six episodes and helped the SVOD service launch early in 2016. Seeso offers commercial-free comedy up and down the schedule, at $3.99 a month.

Cenac is a former correspondent on The Daily Show. He also appears on TBS comedy People of Earth.

Night Train is executive produced by Cenac and Marianne Ways, and is produced by Avalon Television. David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner are also executive producers.