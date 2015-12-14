See Seeso Yourself. So Says NBCU.

Related: At Midseason, Streaming 'Mindy' Projects as Keeper

With Christmas approaching, the marketing behind OTT comedy platform Seeso is heating up. The service was opened for user sampling earlier this month, and is set to launch Jan. 7. “As people are unwrapping their new devices, that’s when the marketing really hits,” says Evan Shapiro, executive VP of NBCUniversal digital enterprises.

Seeso runs $3.99 a month and features a range of comedy content, from stand-up to SNL and Monty Python classics to original comedies. A pair of original series debuts this week: game show Dave & Ethan: Lovemakers, which Shapiro likens to Billy on the Street meets sketch comedy; and Before the Morning After, which features comedians drinking booze in a diner; Shapiro equates the latter to “performance art and comedy and music and an LSD trip.”

Seeso may be the first of several OTT platforms from NBCU. “My division is looking at all the opportunities for direct-to-consumer,” Shapiro says. “But we need to get [Seeso] right.”