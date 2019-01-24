‘Seduced by Evil’ Starts on Oxygen Feb. 9

Oxygen premieres Seduced by Evil, the story of con-man Derek Alldred, Feb. 9. The documentary “delves into the world of the wickedly smart and dangerously evil Derek Alldred, a criminal mastermind who sought out relationships with unsuspecting women and entangled them in a web of lies to deplete their savings and support his fabricated life,” said Oxygen.

The special features interviews with victims who speak about the emotional devastation and financial ruin Alldred left behind and how they banded together to take him down.

Oxygen calls Alldred “a master manipulator.”

“From dressing up as an Afghanistan veteran in full uniform to arranging for someone to field calls from suspicious girlfriends, Alldred would do whatever it took to maintain his lies,” said the network

Seduced by Evil comes on the heels of Oxygen’s Dirty John, The Dirty Truth, about another confidence man that was the center of the Bravo series Dirty John.

Oxygen and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment.

Seduced by Evil is produced by Efran Films with Shawn Efran, Morgan Hertzan, Mark Marabella, Benita Alexander and Jordan Mallari the executive producers.