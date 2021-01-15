‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Mystery Series on Disney Channel Jan. 15

Mystery series Secrets of Sulphur Springs premieres on Disney Channel Jan. 15. The live-action series, about a 12-year-old boy figuring out mysteries in the abandoned hotel his family has moved into, starts with a one-hour interrupted episode. Subsequent episodes are 30 minutes.

Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the series follows Griffin Campbell after his family has acquired hotel The Tremont with hopes of restoring it. Griffin learns that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. He learns of a portal within the hotel that allows him to travel back in time and uncover clues about the hotel.

Preston Oliver, Josh Braaten, Kelly Frye, Landon Gordon and Madeleine McGraw are in the cast.

Disney Channel said Sulphur Springs is its first-ever mystery series.

The DisneyNow app is launching the game “Mystery at The Tremont” that is based on the series.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson. Charles Pratt Jr. is executive producer too. Thomson said she was inspired by films and series she watched as a child, such as The Goonies and the Indiana Jones franchise. “Movies and TV shows that kept you guessing and made you think,” she said.

The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC.

Leading into Sulphur Springs January 15 is the season five premiere of Bunk’d.