‘Secret Life' Ending After Fifth Season

ABC Family drama The

Secret Life of The American Teenager will end after its current fifth

season, a network spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The veteran series, which explores themes of unexpected teen

pregnancy, will air the first of its final 12 episodes in March.

Secret Life,

starring Shailene Woodley and created by Brenda Hampton (7th Heaven) first debuted on ABC Family in 2008 and helped

establish the network as a destination for scripted programming.