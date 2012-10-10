‘Secret Life' Ending After Fifth Season
ABC Family drama The
Secret Life of The American Teenager will end after its current fifth
season, a network spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
The veteran series, which explores themes of unexpected teen
pregnancy, will air the first of its final 12 episodes in March.
Secret Life,
starring Shailene Woodley and created by Brenda Hampton (7th Heaven) first debuted on ABC Family in 2008 and helped
establish the network as a destination for scripted programming.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.