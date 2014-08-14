Second Wave of Presenters Announced for Emmy Awards

Don Mischer, executive producer of the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Thursday the second group of presenters for the show.

The presenters include Emmy-winner and Mysteries of Laura star Debra Messing, Emmy-winner and Moms star Allison Janney and Emmy-nominee and Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.

Other awards winners and nominees joining them are Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Golden Globe-winner Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Golden Globe and Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer (Red Band Society).

Current nominee and Key & Peele star Keegan-Michael Key along with Elementary star Lucy Liu round out the list.

They are joined by the previously announced Halle Berry, Bryan Cranston, Zooey Deschanel, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Woody Harrelson, Adam Levine, Matthew McConaughey, Julianna Margulies, Jim Parsons, Amy Poehler, Julia Roberts, Gwen Stefani and Kerry Washington.

The show will be telecast on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and hosted by Late Night host Seth Meyers.