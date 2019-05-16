Second Season of Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ on Netflix May 31

The second season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman premieres May 31. All six episodes debut that day. Guests will be announced later; Kanye West is one.

The show “combines humor, curiosity and in-depth conversations with extraordinary people,” said Netflix.

Letterman is host and executive producers are Lydia Tenaglia, Sandy Zweig, Chris Collins, and Chris Cechin-De la Rosa for Zero Point Zero Productions, and Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants.

President Obama was Letterman’s first guest in the first season, premiering in January 2018. Netflix rolled out new episodes monthly. The season also featured George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.