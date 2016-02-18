Second Season of ‘The Missing’ in Works for Starz

An eight-episode second season of Starz’s missing child drama The Missing has commenced filming.Produced by New Pictures in association with Two Brothers Pictures and Playground for BBC One and Starz, the series is again written by Harry and Jack Williams, with the new episodes directed by Ben Chanan.

“The talented Williams’ brothers take us on a thrilling journey in this next installment with a new story, characters and locations that ultimately explores what happens when the missing child you've been searching for comes home,” said Starz managing director Carmi Zlotnik. “We are thrilled to continue this limited series and collaboration with the BBC, New Pictures and Playground.”

The first season of The Missing is available on StarzPlay.com.