Second Round March Madness Ratings Up Slightly Over 2011

CBS Sports' and Turner Sports' second-round coverage of the

2012 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship posted modest gains over

2011's ratings, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

Coverage on Friday across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV was up 8%

to a 5.4 U.S. household rating and grew 7% to 8 million total viewers.

Second-round coverage on Thursday was slightly lower, delivering a 5.3

household rating, increasing 6% over 2011, and 7.7 million total viewers, up

4%.

The first Thursday and Friday of the tournament was its

most-watched since 1991, the year it expanded to four telecast windows, according to CBS Sports and Turner Sports.

On Friday the ratings peaked during the third telecast

window (6.5 HH rating, up 12%), during which the No. 15-seeded Lehigh

University uoset the No. 2-seeded Duke University.