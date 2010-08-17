Second Group of Emmy Presenters Revealed
Click here for more 2010 Emmys coverage
The Academy of Television Arts and Science announced another crop of Primetime Emmy
presenters Tuesday morning, featuring talent from some of this year's
most-nominated shows.
Nominees to present are 30
Rock's Will Arnett and Tina Fey, The
Colbert Report's Steven Colbert and Nurse
Jackie's Edie Falco. CSI's
Laurence Fishburne will also help hand out awards.
This group joins the first slate of presenters announced on
Monday.
The 62 Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC
on Aug. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. PT.
