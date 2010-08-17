Second Group of Emmy Presenters Revealed

Click here for more 2010 Emmys coverage

The Academy of Television Arts and Science announced another crop of Primetime Emmy

presenters Tuesday morning, featuring talent from some of this year's

most-nominated shows.

Nominees to present are 30

Rock's Will Arnett and Tina Fey, The

Colbert Report's Steven Colbert and Nurse

Jackie's Edie Falco. CSI's

Laurence Fishburne will also help hand out awards.

This group joins the first slate of presenters announced on

Monday.

The 62 Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC

on Aug. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. PT.