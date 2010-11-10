Second Episode of 'Conan' Earns 2.0 Rating
Conan's
second episode earned a 2.0 household rating in the metered markets Tuesday
night, according to Nielsen overnight data.
That is down 29% from the premiere episode's 2.8 overnight householdrating Monday night.
The Tuesday night's episode also dropped off in total viewers with an audience of 2.8 million, compared to Monday's 4.1 million. It drew 2.1 million viewers in the key adults 18-49 demo, and the median age for Conan is still tracking around 30, according to the network.
Conan's rating
trailed The Tonight Show with Jay Leno
(2.5), Late Show with David Letterman
(3.0), and ABC's Nightline (3.2) in
the metered markets, but bested Jimmy
Kimmel Live (1.7), Late Night with
Jimmy Fallon (1.2) and Late Late Show
with Craig Ferguson (1.5).
