Second Episode of 'Conan' Earns 2.0 Rating

Conan's

second episode earned a 2.0 household rating in the metered markets Tuesday

night, according to Nielsen overnight data.

That is down 29% from the premiere episode's 2.8 overnight householdrating Monday night.

The Tuesday night's episode also dropped off in total viewers with an audience of 2.8 million, compared to Monday's 4.1 million. It drew 2.1 million viewers in the key adults 18-49 demo, and the median age for Conan is still tracking around 30, according to the network.

Conan's rating

trailed The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

(2.5), Late Show with David Letterman

(3.0), and ABC's Nightline (3.2) in

the metered markets, but bested Jimmy

Kimmel Live (1.7), Late Night with

Jimmy Fallon (1.2) and Late Late Show

with Craig Ferguson (1.5).