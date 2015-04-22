Second Batch of Daytime Emmy Presenters Announced

The second wave of presenters for the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards was announced Wednesday and included Tom Bergeron, Eileen Davidson, Kevin Frazier, Leeza Gibbons, Vicki Lawrence and Mario Lopez.

The Talk hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood join them as presenters.

Donna Mills, Lindsay Hartley, Crystal Hunt and Chrystee Pharris, the stars of Pop’s new reality series Queens of Drama premiering following the show, will also present.

The FAB Life’s Chrissy Teigen, Joe Zee Lauren Makk and Leah Ashley round out the presenters. The FAB Life’s Tyra Banks is set to host the ceremony.

The awards ceremony will air live on Pop on April 26 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be executive produced by Michael Levitt, Gary Tellalian and Mike Rothman.