SEC Network Lands Carriage Deal With Time Warner Cable

A week after agreeing to a carriage deal with the top MSO in the country, ESPN has landed a deal for the upcoming SEC Network with another major provider: Time Warner Cable.

The agreement includes Bright House Networks, since Time Warner Cable handles their carriage deals.

The deal leaves DirecTV as the lone remaining holdout among the major cable and satellite companies. The college sports net currently has AT&T’s U-verse, Dish, Google Fiber and Cox in tow.

“We know we have customers who want the SEC Network, and are pleased to bring it to them,” said Andrew Rosenberg, senior VP of content acquisition for Time Warner Cable. “This deal will help ensure that fans and alumni of SEC universities won’t miss any important games.”

With the addition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, the SEC Network will be available to approximately 60 million households at launch.