SEC, CBS Sports Ink 15-Year Extension

CBS Sports and the Southeastern Conference signed a 15-year contract extension that will keep SEC college-football and basketball games on CBS into 2025.

The deal, beginning with the 2009-10 season, will keep CBS as the exclusive national broadcaster for SEC football games, including the SEC Championship. The network will also feature an SEC “game of the week,” as well as primetime and doubleheader opportunities.

The deal also includes digital, wireless, video-on-demand and enhanced highlight rights for all of the CBS Sports platforms, as well as simulcasts on CBS College Sports Network.

“This landmark deal allows The SEC on CBS to continue to be a cornerstone of our fall programming for many years to come,” said Sean McManus, president of CBS news and Sports, in announcing the deal. “The agreement provides CBS Sports with the opportunity to showcase the excitement, pageantry and rich traditions of the SEC across all CBS platforms. We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with one of the premiere conferences in the nation.”