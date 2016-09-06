Season Two of ‘Unusually Thicke’ Starts on Pop Sept. 21

Season two of Unusually Thicke, starring Alan Thicke and his family, returns to Pop Sept. 21. Pop will air back-to-back episodes every week for the show’s 14-episode run, starting at 9 p.m., showcasing the entertainer patriarch and his much younger wife Tanya and sons, including pop star Robin and marijuana dispensary owner Brennan.

Cameo appearances this season come from Cedric the Entertainer, Russell Peters, Kato Kaelin and Alex Trebek.

“Season two has us pushing envelopes with our family drama, including a same-sex prom, an ‘accidental’ porn shoot, Tanya brawling with some social media haters, a wedding, a divorce party and the first cannabis commercial ‘Pot Spots!’” said Alan. “Through it all, Unusually Thicke remains in constant search of good humor and fun.”

Unusually Thicke is produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment.

“Alan, Tanya and Carter charmed fans in the first season of Unusually Thicke, as the show’s debut season attracted one of Pop’s largest A18-49 audiences,” said Jessie Surovell, VP of development at Pop. “We are excited to see where America’s favorite TV dad and his real-life family go next in this hilarious series that so effortlessly blends reality television with situational comedy.”

Cable net Pop is a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate.