Season Two of ‘Timeless’ Starts on NBC March 11

The second season premiere of Timeless airs on NBC Sunday, March 11, and leads out of a three-hour American Ninja Warrior: USA Vs. the World. A week later, NBC has the season premiere of Little Big Shots, then the Neil Patrick Harris game show Genius Junior. That will be followed by Timeless, which airs each Sunday at 10 starting the previous week.

ABC debuts American Idol March 11.

In its first season, Timeless averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.0 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” ratings from Nielsen.

The show comes from Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan. It sees a scientist, played by Malcolm Barrett, a soldier, played by Matt Lanter, and a history professor, played by Abigail Spencer, set out to prevent the destruction of the world.

NBC had cancelled Timeless in May, but a strong reaction from fans of the show compelled the network to opt for a season two days later.