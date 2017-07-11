Season Two of ‘Stranger Things’ Starts on Netflix Oct. 27

The second season of Stranger Things, Netflix’s series about peculiar happenings in the Indiana countryside, starts up Oct. 27.

Netflix describes “Part 2” thusly: “It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Season one, which starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, among others, started in July 2016.

Matt and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer Brothers, created the series, which reminded many of genre films from the ‘80s, such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and The Goonies.